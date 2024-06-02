CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CME Group Stock Down 0.9 %

CME stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. 5,076,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,450. CME Group has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.08. The company has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. Argus upped their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $526,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

