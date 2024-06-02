Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.01

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$55.01 and traded as low as C$47.45. Cogeco shares last traded at C$47.45, with a volume of 251,320 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Cogeco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$381.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.98.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$751.91 million during the quarter. Cogeco had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Cogeco Inc. will post 12.0907029 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is presently 81.62%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. It provides a range of Internet, video, and phone services through advanced fibre optic and two-way telecommunications distribution networks primarily to residential customers, as well as business services under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Breezeline brand in the United States.

