Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Holdings Cut by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 420,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

