Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,143 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises about 0.7% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.25% of Colliers International Group worth $73,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,753,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 318,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,421,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after acquiring an additional 182,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIGI shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.57.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.16. The stock had a trading volume of 75,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.37.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

