Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Position Cut by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Comerica accounts for 2.0% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,696. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

