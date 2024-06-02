CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.

Get CommScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommScope

CommScope Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,524,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,796. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. CommScope has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.