CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,060,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.02.
CommScope Stock Performance
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at CommScope
In related news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommScope
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
