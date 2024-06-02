Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Short Interest Update

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,703,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 502,993 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth $1,510,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SID traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,667. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.