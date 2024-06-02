Comparing Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) & Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) and Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.8% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Aris Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.78 billion 2.07 $271.85 million N/A N/A Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.54 $11.42 million $0.05 90.60

Analyst Ratings

Harmony Gold Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Aris Mining.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Harmony Gold Mining and Aris Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 3 0 0 0 1.00 Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential downside of 36.26%. Given Harmony Gold Mining’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harmony Gold Mining is more favorable than Aris Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Aris Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Aris Mining 3.06% 7.64% 3.56%

Summary

Harmony Gold Mining beats Aris Mining on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa. In addition, the company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu project located in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Further, it holds interest in Rosby and Eva Copper Project located in Queensland, Australia. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

