Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Insider Buys £60,928 in Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,176 ($27.79) per share, with a total value of £60,928 ($77,813.54).

Compass Group Stock Performance

CPG stock opened at GBX 2,192 ($27.99) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. Compass Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,940.50 ($24.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,332 ($29.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,235.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,173.82. The firm has a market cap of £37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,810.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,769.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.65) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.21) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,374 ($30.32).

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

