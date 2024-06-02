Condor Capital Management Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. 287,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,909. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

