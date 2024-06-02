Condor Capital Management Has $195,000 Stock Position in AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.26% of AlphaTime Acquisition worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in AlphaTime Acquisition by 123.1% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 113,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ATMC remained flat at $11.06 during trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $11.86.

AlphaTime Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaTime Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

