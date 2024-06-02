Condor Capital Management Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management owned 0.67% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $13.25 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.88. 179,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,949. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market cap of $334.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

