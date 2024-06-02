Condor Capital Management Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Condor Capital Management lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $94.45. 1,354,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,374. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

