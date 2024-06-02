Condor Capital Management Purchases 27,436 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,791. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.49. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNNT shares. Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

