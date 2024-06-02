Condor Capital Management Purchases 27,781 Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 245.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,781 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,452,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 382,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NETD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.54. 201,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,568. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

