Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Short Interest Up 26.6% in May

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the April 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Conduent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Conduent by 155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 188,753 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Conduent by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Conduent by 113.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 393,334 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,912,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,756. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. Conduent has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $716.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Conduent in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

