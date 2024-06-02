ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of COP stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.48. 13,830,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,180. The stock has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.