Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) Short Interest Update

Contango Ore, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 196,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Contango Ore Trading Down 2.2 %

CTGO stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Contango Ore has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $1.00. On average, equities analysts expect that Contango Ore will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTGO shares. Fundamental Research set a $29.67 price objective on Contango Ore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark assumed coverage on Contango Ore in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Contango Ore in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Contango Ore

In other news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nieuwenhuyse Rick Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,019,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Compofelice sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $128,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 163,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,045 shares of company stock valued at $605,171 in the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contango Ore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Ore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Contango Ore by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 172,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska, the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska.

