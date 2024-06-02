Contrasting Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) and Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagene has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Galera Therapeutics and Adagene, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Adagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Adagene has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.57%. Given Adagene’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adagene is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Adagene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$59.08 million ($0.99) -0.22 Adagene $18.11 million 6.83 -$18.95 million N/A N/A

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Galera Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Adagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -138.81% Adagene N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.8% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Adagene shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Adagene shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adagene beats Galera Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It also develops rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem) to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a v POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities, as well as develops anti-CD28 bispecific POWERbody TCEs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

