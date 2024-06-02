Contrasting South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers National Banc and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers National Banc $172.66 million 2.66 $49.93 million $1.45 8.43 South Plains Financial $291.26 million 1.53 $62.74 million $3.74 7.26

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers National Banc. South Plains Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers National Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers National Banc 0 2 1 0 2.33 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Farmers National Banc and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers National Banc and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers National Banc 21.05% 15.68% 1.15% South Plains Financial 21.23% 11.19% 1.05%

Dividends

Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Farmers National Banc pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Plains Financial pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and South Plains Financial has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Farmers National Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Farmers National Banc on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, employee benefit plans, and retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

