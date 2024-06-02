Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,372 shares of company stock worth $3,493,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,081,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $14,670,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

