Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
