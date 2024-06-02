Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

In other news, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $354,638.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,888,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 8,834 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $176,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,286,102.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

