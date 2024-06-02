CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the April 30th total of 671,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of CoreCard

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 141.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,945 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 305,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CCRD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 35,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,124. The firm has a market cap of $113.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. CoreCard has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CoreCard Company Profile

CoreCard ( NYSE:CCRD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCard will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

