Counos X (CCXX) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Counos X has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Counos X Coin Profile

Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos X is www.counos.io/counosx. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Counos X

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

