Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 1,356.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,151 shares during the period. Vitesse Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vitesse Energy worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Vitesse Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 339,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,923. The company has a market cap of $751.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $61.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 238.10%.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.