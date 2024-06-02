Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 1,356.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,151 shares during the period. Vitesse Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Vitesse Energy worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vitesse Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vitesse Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Vitesse Energy stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 339,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,923. The company has a market cap of $751.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.19. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Vitesse Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Vitesse Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 238.10%.
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.
