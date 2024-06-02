Cove Street Capital LLC Buys 2,866,644 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,356,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866,644 shares during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,146,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 366,785 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 6.0 %
NASDAQ LTRPA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 153,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a positive return on equity of 49.17%.
Liberty TripAdvisor Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
