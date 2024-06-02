Cove Street Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in FMC by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in FMC by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 116,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in FMC by 49,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in FMC by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.95. 12,101,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.97. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $111.95.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

