Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 27,049 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,049 shares during the period. IAC comprises 7.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $24,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of IAC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,547. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.39 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $929.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. StockNews.com downgraded IAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IAC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAC

IAC Company Profile

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.