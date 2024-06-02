Cove Street Capital LLC Takes $111,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,553,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,178.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 549,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after acquiring an additional 427,981 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,495 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.86. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

