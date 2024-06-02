CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Short Interest Up 16.8% in May

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRAI. StockNews.com cut CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on CRA International from $151.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of CRA International stock traded up $6.98 on Friday, reaching $175.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.73. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $178.52.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that CRA International will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $2,071,245 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CRA International during the first quarter valued at about $26,924,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 46,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 21.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

