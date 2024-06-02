Credo Technology Group’s (CRDO) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CRDO opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 2.03. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,663,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,387 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 19,240.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.