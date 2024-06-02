Crestline Management LP Buys 408 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Crestline Management LP lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $427.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $425.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.67. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

