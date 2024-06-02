Crestline Management LP Has $17.06 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Crestline Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares during the quarter. NiSource comprises about 1.4% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in NiSource were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 792,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 57,498 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,024,000 after purchasing an additional 370,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NiSource by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NI traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,429,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

