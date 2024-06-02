Crestline Management LP Has $6.98 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 251.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,977,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $112.49. 484,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,565. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.77 and a 52 week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

