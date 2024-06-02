Crestline Management LP Has $7.46 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crestline Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 34.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $290,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

APO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,138,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.27. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $119.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.