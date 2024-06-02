Crestline Management LP Increases Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Crestline Management LP raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,483 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crestline Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $68.21. 2,563,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,144. The firm has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

