Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.2 %

TER stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

