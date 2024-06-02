Crestline Management LP Raises Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,191,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,923. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

