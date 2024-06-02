Crestline Management LP Sells 500,000 Shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.40% of Mirion Technologies worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 504,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 439,905 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 796,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 566,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mirion Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,327,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,320,000 after buying an additional 2,029,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pantechnicon Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 55.0% during the third quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,999. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter.

MIR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,544,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,768,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

