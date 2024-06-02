Crestline Management LP Takes $16.04 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,000. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 1.4% of Crestline Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Crestline Management LP owned about 0.55% of Bausch Health Companies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldentree Asset Management LP grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 23,987,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,177,000 after buying an additional 3,931,234 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,086,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303,015 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,487,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,429,000 after purchasing an additional 175,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,540,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.56. 2,477,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

