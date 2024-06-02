Crestline Management LP Takes Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 359,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000. Crestline Management LP owned 0.06% of Corebridge Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRBG. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 1,450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 7,879.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corebridge Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CRBG traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 16,939,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRBG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

