Critical Analysis: Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) vs. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for OceanFirst Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.60%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.38 $104.03 million $1.71 8.80 Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.61 $4.85 million $0.97 9.30

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. OceanFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 15.54% 6.17% 0.75% Pacific Valley Bancorp 16.73% N/A N/A

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

