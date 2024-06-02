Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Crown Castle by 23.1% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8,611.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 703,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after acquiring an additional 695,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.50 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Profile



Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

