CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Short Interest Update

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the April 30th total of 888,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CS Disco in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CS Disco from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $120,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CS Disco by 25.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,714 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 387,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,283. The stock has a market cap of $350.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 2.23. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. CS Disco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

