DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SEAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The company had revenue of $190.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

