DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Short Interest Update

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DatChat Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of DATS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. DatChat has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.39.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

