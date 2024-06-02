DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

DBVT opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $108.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.73. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

DBV Technologies’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 3rd. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 530.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 235,337 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 327,345 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

