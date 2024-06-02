DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00085791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00028803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012121 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.