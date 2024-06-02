Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.
Delek Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Delek Group Company Profile
Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delek Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.