Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.40-7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.50-97.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.64 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.81.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Trading Down 17.9 %

Insider Activity

Shares of DELL stock traded down $30.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,010. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $99.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.